"The Kremlin is trembling with fear"

“Putin’s heart is shaking”: the British ridiculed the trip of the foreign minister on a tank – RIA Novosti, 12/01/2021

“The Kremlin is trembling with fear”

Readers of the British edition of The Telegraph reacted with humor to the trip of British Foreign Minister Liz Trass on a tank during a visit to Estonia. RIA Novosti, 01.12.2021

2021-12-01

2021-12-01T09: 26

2021-12-01T16: 55

MOSCOW, December 1 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the British edition of The Telegraph reacted with humor to the trip of British Foreign Minister Liz Trass on a tank during a visit to Estonia. "She warns Russia? The Kremlin must be trembling with fear," wrote Cliff Woods. "Oh, I bet Putin's heart is shaking," GJWhite added. "But the tank is the same!" – wrote Graham Cove. The readers of the portal also did not hesitate to touch upon the topic of Ukraine in the comments. "Ukraine should remain a 'buffer state' in which there will be neither NATO forces nor Russian troops," – said Robert Griffiths. "Do not attack Ukraine, Mr. Putin, because we will be very angry! (By the way, could you send some more gas?)" – David Barbour joked. Trass rode in a tank on a snow-covered training ground. After that, she met with a contingent of British troops, and then went to a meeting of NATO foreign ministers. In her speech, Trass expressed her support for Ukraine and warned Moscow against "aggression." Russia has repeatedly denied these accusations, emphasizing that it does not threaten anyone and is not going to attack anyone. Such statements in Moscow are regarded as an excuse to place more NATO military equipment near the Russian borders.

2021

