Residents of Kabul told how Russian humanitarian aid is traded on the market

Naimi Ahmad Shoaib, a native of Panjshir province, economist and supporter of the Afghan national resistance front, lives and works in Russia. The man is in touch with his compatriots, through whom he receives information about the real situation in the country.

“When I found out that Russia was delivering humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, to be honest, I was upset,” says Naimi Ahmad Shoaib. – After all, help is unlikely to reach people who really need it. The Taliban sell most of the “humanitarian aid” on the black market, keeping something for themselves. They have no money, the treasury is empty, it is not possible to replenish it. Financial accounts were frozen by the Americans, Western sanctions paralyzed the banking system of Afghanistan. So the Taliban decided to earn extra money on humanitarian aid.

– Who buys humanitarian aid?

– Ordinary people buy. Now commodity prices have skyrocketed. People cannot afford to buy basic foods – flour, butter. The Taliban donate humanitarian aid at a lower price than the same products are sold in shops and markets. A cheap product is quickly sold out.

– And everyone knows about it?

– Of course. Residents of Kabul have long complained that the Taliban are trading in humanitarian aid. Afghans get either a miserable amount or nothing at all. But many are starving, they cannot get the essentials. Our people are asking to come up with some kind of mechanism to control the humanitarian cargo and convey this information to all countries.

– How are things going with jobs in Afghanistan, people are not paid wages?

– People are forced to come to work, but they are not paid their salaries. Teachers and doctors work of their own free will, they cannot abandon their people. The international community has promised to pay these people money directly or provide some kind of assistance, but so far all the promises are only in words. Many did not have any savings left, they even spent what they had set aside for a rainy day.

– Does the Taliban leadership somehow reassure people?

– Yes, but their words sound like a sad anecdote. Recently, the Prime Minister of Afghanistan made an official address to the people. Well, how did he speak … The person’s face was not shown, just a voice sounded on the air. On the problem of human survival, he said, they say, we fought for the country, took power, and now you have to pass the survival test, so ask Allah for bread.

– In the fall, the Taliban drove people out of their homes. The people lived in the parks of Kabul. Where are these people now, is it already cold outside?

“Some were sheltered by the compassionate inhabitants of Kabul. But it is impossible to take everyone home. Many were left without a roof over their heads. That is why Afghans are screaming about a grave humanitarian crisis.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation









– If people have nothing to eat, then there is still not enough money for utilities?

“In Afghanistan, people mainly use village methods to heat their homes. But now the gas price has doubled, so many will be left without heat. People began to cut trees in the city in order to somehow heat the stoves, to keep warm in their homes.

– Has the healthcare system collapsed yet?

– The health care system is on the verge of collapse. There are no ambulances. Nobody gives money for gasoline. But the Taliban are making a show. Shows were held in several cities – they flew in helicopters, demonstrated their cars. Thus, they showed their power.

– Do you have any medications in the hospitals?

“There’s still something left in the hospitals. But the people cannot afford to buy medicines, the prices have reached the ceiling. Therefore, everyone is counting on humanitarian aid.

– How are things with the coronavirus?

– When everything is so bad in the country, people are not up to the coronavirus. Kovidny hospitals in Afghanistan have long been closed. There is no opportunity to treat people when there is no heating, food, and there are not enough doctors. By the way, the Taliban themselves say that when they came to power, the epidemic was over. Moreover, they present this information as their achievements.

– The Taliban constantly declare the destruction of terrorists.

– They say that they are destroying terrorists, but in fact they are waging an internal war among themselves. Arrange attempts on each other, explosions. All this is called the “purge of ISIS” (a terrorist organization banned in Russia). One more point. If the Taliban kill former Afghan servicemen, they claim that they also dealt with the terrorists.

– The Taliban continue to track the former military personnel, police officers and civil servants of Afghanistan?

– Literally half an hour ago, I was informed that in the Panjshir province, the Taliban shot one of the former servicemen in front of civilians. They sent me a photo of the deceased. While the Taliban are in power, several hundred people have gone missing. They were taken out of their homes, no one saw more people.

– There was information that the Taliban were evicting Uzbeks and Turkmens from the provinces. How did they displease them?

– The Taliban staged a sweep. Lands are freed from ethnic minorities. Homes, tractors, cars are taken away from people. They supposedly act under a plausible pretext, they say that they are taking from the people what they once illegally appropriated for themselves. It is not true.

– Have they already evicted a lot of people?

– Indians left Afghanistan. Now it’s the turn of the Uzbeks and Turkmens. Kyrgyzstan is going to evacuate its citizens who have declared a threat to their lives.

– Why is there so little information about this in the media?

– Who will tell about it? In Afghanistan, many media outlets were closed. Only those remained who agreed to work to maintain a positive image of the Taliban. It is difficult to obtain reliable information from Afghanistan. Foreign journalists who visit Afghanistan work strictly under the leadership of the Taliban. Before the visit, they must agree on all their actions. Independent media several times asked to be allowed into the Panjshir, allowed to communicate with the residents of Kabul, they were not allowed. There are few daredevils who post real information on the Internet. These people hide their names, come up with all sorts of tricks to go online. They risk their lives.