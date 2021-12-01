Rising prices for cars, massive traffic police raids and more. Autonews of the day :: Autonews

Car prices in Russia in December were raised by 5 manufacturers On Wednesday, December 1, five automakers at once raised prices for their cars in Russia. So, the cost of most models with the onset of winter was increased by Haval and Suzuki. In addition, the price lists of some premium brands Lexus and Infiniti have been changed. At the same time, none of the automakers warned in advance about the December price adjustment.

Photo: Autonews.ru

Finally, for the seventh time in 2021, the cost of all its models was increased by the domestic AvtoVAZ, which raised the prices for Lada cars by an average of 20-30 thousand rubles. For example, the minimum cost of the Lada Granta sedan has increased from 559,900 rubles. in November up to 587,900 rubles. December. Lada Vesta has risen in price by 40 thousand rubles at once. – up to 835,900 rubles, and the cost of the station wagon Lada Largus increased by 32 thousand rubles. – up to 812 900 rubles. The full table of price changes in December can be found here. Mass checks of drivers: the traffic police slows down everyone With the onset of December, the traffic police began mass raids in the south of the Moscow region, organized to combat traffic offenders. Usually, on a certain section of the road, several police crews are on duty, which stop absolutely all passing cars, carrying out the prevention of gross violations. For example, on the Serpukhov highways, traffic police officers will massively calculate drunk drivers: special operations will take place on December 4, 11, 18, 25 and 31.

Photo: Komsomolskaya Pravda / Global Look Press

In addition, inspectors will monitor the correct transportation of child passengers throughout December. The purpose of this operation is to track down motorists who are transporting children without using car seats or with car seats that are not secured correctly or not at all. For this they are fined 3 thousand rubles. Infiniti and Lexus start selling new crossovers in Russia On Wednesday, December 1, Infiniti began Russian sales of the new QX55 coupe-crossover, which is called the ideological successor to the famous FX model. The car is available in four trim levels at a price of 4,170,000 rubles. up to 4,695,000 rubles. The Infiniti QX55 is available with an uncontested 2.0-liter VC-Turbo petrol turbo four with variable compression ratio. The power of the unit is 249 hp. and 380 Nm of torque. The engine works in conjunction with a variator and an all-wheel drive system.