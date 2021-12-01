https://ria.ru/20211201/gaz-1761668506.html
Russia and Belarus agreed on gas prices
MINSK, December 1 – RIA Novosti. Gazprom and the government of Belarus signed a protocol on the procedure for setting prices for the supply of natural gas to the republic in 2022, the price level has been agreed on the basis of the conditions of the current year, the press service of the Belarusian Energy Ministry said on Wednesday. “December 1, 2021 in St. Petersburg The Minister of Energy of the Republic of Belarus Viktor Karankevich and Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to the Russian Federation Vladimir Semashko met with the Chairman of the Management Board of PJSC Gazprom Alexei Miller. 2022, “the press service says. It is specified that” the level of gas prices for Belarus for 2022 has been agreed on the basis of the conditions of the current year – $ 128.52 per thousand cubic meters. ” colleague Nikolai Shulginov, a protocol on the procedure for setting prices for ke of natural gas to Minsk and its transportation in 2022. Then the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Belarus explained that the specific level of gas prices would be fixed in a joint document with PJSC Gazprom based on the conditions of this year. Russian gas to Belarus for 2022 is underway, their signing is scheduled until the end of the year, and the gas price for the republic will remain at the level of 2021 – $ 128.5 per thousand cubic meters.
