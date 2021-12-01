Russia needs guarantees that NATO will not move east

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow “in a dialogue with the United States and its allies” will seek the development of certain “specific agreements excluding any further NATO moves to the east”, as well as the deployment of weapons systems that are in Moscow considered threatening.

Speaking at the ceremony of presenting credentials to ambassadors of 20 countries, including NATO countries – Slovakia, Spain and Italy, Putin repeated his idea, expressed several days ago, that the West should give Russia some “security guarantees.” At the same time, Putin mentioned that some countries are “escalating tensions” along the Russian borders.

According to Putin, Russia needs “just legal and legal guarantees” because, as he put it, “Western colleagues have not fulfilled their respective oral obligations,” including that NATO will not expand eastward.

Earlier, Putin has repeatedly touched on this topic, claiming that such verbal guarantees were given by representatives of the West to former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev. NATO officials deny that any such guarantees were discussed. According to the existing agreements between Russia and NATO, Moscow has no veto power over the accession of other countries to the Alliance; NATO, in turn, undertook a number of obligations, including not to deploy nuclear weapons on the territory of the new member states of the alliance.

Putin’s statements came against the backdrop of a new aggravation of the situation around Ukraine. Kiev and Western countries claim that Russia has concentrated troops near the border with Ukraine, and express fears that Moscow may launch a military operation against a neighboring country. The situation was discussed at a meeting in Riga by NATO foreign ministers. At the end of the meeting, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that “any future invasion or aggression against Ukraine will have a high cost” for Russia, including “economic and political consequences.” At the same time, he noted that Ukraine, as a non-NATO member, is not covered by the guarantees of collective security in accordance with the North Atlantic Treaty.

Stoltenberg rejected the idea of ​​”spheres of influence” in Europe, saying that Moscow does not have the right to veto Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance, and NATO supports Kiev’s plans to join NATO, because this is the will of the Ukrainian people. At the same time, he noted that until Ukraine has reached the necessary standards for joining NATO, and when this happens, all 30 member countries of the union will consider its application.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who also attended the meeting in Riga, said that Russia has no right to prevent Ukraine from strengthening relations with NATO, and called any Russian proposals to negotiate with the West on guarantees of NATO expansion as “illegal”.

