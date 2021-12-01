Russian Ministry of Health approved a new procedure for issuing medical certificates for drivers – Gazeta.Ru

The Russian Ministry of Health has approved a new procedure for issuing medical certificates for motorists. This is reported on the official Internet portal of legal information…

“To approve: the procedure for compulsory medical examination of vehicle drivers (candidates for vehicle drivers); the procedure for issuing a medical opinion on the presence (absence) of vehicle drivers (candidates for vehicle drivers) of medical contraindications, medical indications or medical restrictions to driving, ”the document says.

The order comes into force on March 1, 2022.

Those who are found to have three signs of drug use will be sent for laboratory analysis. How many symptoms are in the proposed list, the publication did not indicate. These include “faster or slower pace of thinking,” “emotional instability,” lethargy, drowsiness, or agitation, and signs of “intravenous drug use,” including injection marks.

Previously, the editor-in-chief of the magazine “Za Rulem” Maxim Kadakov commented on a draft of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation on a new procedure for obtaining medical certificates for motorists. According to the expert, in this case it is necessary to take measures aimed at avoiding “grassroots corruption”.

Kadakov noted that it is necessary to clearly define which clinics can issue medical certificates, otherwise the so-called “gray field” appears.