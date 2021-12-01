Russian Railways banned from transporting vodka, beer and biscuits to China – RBK

On the eve, China closed two border crossings for receiving cargo from Russia, in addition to container. Because of this, Russian Railways limited the shipment of goods to the PRC, coal, building materials, alcohol and food were banned.

Photo: VCG / Getty Images



Russian Railways clarified the types of cargo that are prohibited from loading towards China at a number of border crossings, follows from the monopoly telegram (RBC has it), the authenticity of which was confirmed by representatives of Russian Railways and one of the railway operators.

The day before, the company announced that China closed the Grodekovo – Suifenhe and Zabaikalsk – Manchuria railway border crossings from November 30 to December 1 to receive all cargo, except for container cargo. This decision was made as part of strengthening measures to combat coronavirus. Also, since December 1, China has closed the Zamyn-Uud-Erlian border crossing on the border with Mongolia. When the reception will resume, Beijing did not specify. According to the Russian Railways, due to the ban, 6.2 thousand cars will stand. In connection with the situation, the company imposed restrictions on the shipment of goods to China.

Russian Railways telegram to operators says that the ban applies to the loading of charcoal, timber cargo, building materials, small-sized equipment, carpets, wallpaper, clothing and footwear, chopsticks and other cargo, with the exception of container cargo. Food products, including vegetable oils, wheat flour, milk powder, cookies, sweets, salt, honey, chocolate, pine nuts, soy sauce, chips, vodka, beer, wine and mineral waters, were also subject to restrictions.

The Federal Freight Company told RBC that as of the evening of November 30, about 600 wagons, mostly loaded with coal, were on the way to border crossings with China and at border unloading stations. The decision to redirect the cargo is made by the consignor, they noted there. Freight One and Novotrans declined to comment.