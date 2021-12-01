Russian received five years in prison in the United States for “bulletproof hosting” – RBC

According to the authorities, Alexander Grichishkin, along with another Russian, citizens of Estonia and Lithuania, created a group that provided hosting to cyber fraudsters that allowed them to attack financial institutions. They pleaded guilty

A Michigan court sentenced Russian citizen Alexander Grichishkin, accused of cyber fraud, to five years in prison, according to the US Department of Justice.

The department, citing court documents, reports that Grichishkin led a hacker group that provided clients with “Bulletproof hosting” that allowed attackers to distribute malware to attack organizations and American citizens.

According to the Ministry of Justice, cyber fraudsters from among Grichishkin’s clients used hosting from 2009 to 2015 to gain access to computers of financial institutions and individuals. They used malware like Zeus, SpyEye, Citadel and Blackhole Exploit Kit. The ministry estimated the damage from the actions of malefactors at millions of dollars.

Grichishkin advertised his services on online forums to combat cybercrime, set prices for them, negotiated with clients and hired employees, according to the Ministry of Justice. According to the department, he also helped clients avoid responsibility.