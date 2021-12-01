Russian tourists cannot leave South Africa due to the spread of a new strain of coronavirus

A ticket for an outbound flight now costs more than 100 thousand, Nikolai Demidov, one of the Russians stuck in South Africa, told Dozhd * TV channel. According to him, the airline, the flight of which he was supposed to fly initially, did not get in touch. Nikolay Demidov added that even with the purchase of this ticket there are big problems, it is impossible to do it online.

Vice-President of the Russian Union of Travel Industry Dmitry Gorin explained that tourists traveling around the country on their own faced high prices for export flights from South Africa. In an interview with Echo Moskvy, he said that during a pandemic, such risks should be taken into account when planning travel. Dmitry Gorin recommended that independent tourists in South Africa register at the consular office at the embassy and subscribe to the telegram channel with up-to-date information on export.

Earlier, the Federal Tourism Agency reported that currently there are about 500 Russian tourists in South Africa. At the same time, it is noted that there are no organized tour groups there. In turn, the Russian Consulate General in Cape Town announced that an export flight for the list of citizens stuck in South Africa due to air traffic restrictions can be organized from December 1 to December 3.

By the way, Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko today warned that Russians who leave the country for the New Year holidays risk ruining their vacation and losing money. According to her, the risks are big, it is not known what will happen in a week or two. On the eve of the New Year’s holidays at home, the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova also advised Russians. She noted that tourists are at risk of contracting the new omicron strain, as well as staying abroad indefinitely due to the possible interruption of flights.



* TV Channel Dozhd is a media recognized as a foreign agent.