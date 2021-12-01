Sales of the Infiniti QX55 crossover started in Russia. Prices and configurations :: Autonews

Infiniti has begun Russian sales of the new Infiniti QX55 coupe-crossover, which is called the ideological successor to the famous FX model. According to the press service of the Japanese brand, the car can be purchased in four trim levels at a price of 4,170,000 rubles. The top version of the novelty will cost at least 4,695,000 rubles.

The Infiniti QX55 is available with an uncontested 2.0-liter VC-Turbo petrol turbo four with variable compression ratio. The power of the unit is 249 hp. and 380 Nm of torque. The engine works in conjunction with a variator and an all-wheel drive system.

Options and prices for the Infiniti QX55 Equipment Price, rub.) Luxe 4,170,000 Essential 4,445,000 Essential ProAssist 4,595,000 Essential ProActive 4,695,000

Already in the basic version of Luxe, the coupe-crossover received LED optics, 20-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, an electric sunroof, as well as a multimedia complex with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.