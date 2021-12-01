Sales of the Infiniti QX55 crossover started in Russia. Prices and configurations :: Autonews

Infiniti has begun Russian sales of the new Infiniti QX55 coupe-crossover, which is called the ideological successor to the famous FX model. According to the press service of the Japanese brand, the car can be purchased in four trim levels at a price of 4,170,000 rubles. The top version of the novelty will cost at least 4,695,000 rubles.
The Infiniti QX55 is available with an uncontested 2.0-liter VC-Turbo petrol turbo four with variable compression ratio. The power of the unit is 249 hp. and 380 Nm of torque. The engine works in conjunction with a variator and an all-wheel drive system.
|Options and prices for the Infiniti QX55
|Equipment
|Price, rub.)
|Luxe
|4,170,000
|Essential
|4,445,000
|Essential ProAssist
|4,595,000
|Essential ProActive
|4,695,000
Already in the basic version of Luxe, the coupe-crossover received LED optics, 20-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate control, an electric sunroof, as well as a multimedia complex with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Modification Essential additionally received seats with leather upholstery and memory settings for the position of the driver’s seat, steering column and rear-view mirrors. The driver has access to a remote engine start system, three-zone climate control, an all-round vision system with navigation and a BOSE audio system with 15 speakers. This version also includes the ProAssist package with matrix LED headlights, head-up display, adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring.
The top version of Essential ProActive was equipped with an adaptive steering system, which changes the steering effort depending on speed, as well as an active lane keeping system.