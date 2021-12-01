Sandra Bullock Appears At The Netflix Unforgiven Premiere – What The Actress Looks Like Now

Popular American actress Sandra Bullock appeared in public for the first time in a long time. Celebrity attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s new drama “Unforgiven”.

The star of many films of the 2000s surprised her with her gorgeous outfit on the red carpet. Read more about what 57-year-old Bullock looked like in the OBOZREVATEL article. (to see the photo, scroll the page to the end)…

For the release, the actress chose a jumpsuit in golden sequins from the Stella McCartney collection. She added a classic black blazer to it, which she did not button up. In the hands of the celebrity was a clutch to match the jumpsuit, and Sandra wore beige pointed shoes with thin heels.

She completed the image with bright makeup with an emphasis on the eyes, and put her hair in light curls.

The premiere is dedicated to the film “Unforgiven”, in which Sandra starred. The film tells the story of a woman released from prison and faced with public censure.

In cinemas the picture will be shown already December 10…

By the way, not so long ago, Sandra Bullock gave an interview for TODAY’s, in which she talked about the problems she faced raising black children. Recall that the actress is raising 11-year-old son Louis and 9-year-old daughter Layla, whom she took from the orphanage.

She stated that such a role is of concern to her. Sandra admitted that she wondered if the attitude of children towards her because of the color of her skin would affect.

“I thought about it when they were very young – would they love me less because I don’t represent their culture? As a white woman, I had to think about it until the day I finally fell in love with them,” said Bullock …

She stressed that children are not just the main priority in life for her, he is the only one.

“These are my children. I need to be close to every moment they have. It’s hard for me to leave them. I don’t leave that much now, and I don’t work that much anymore. So my priorities are my children and family.” summed up the actress.

Briefly about the celebrity:

Sandra Bullock – 57-year-old American theater, film and television actress, originally from Virginia, USA. Winner of the Academy Award for Best Actress for his role in The Blind Side. Made several donations in the amount of $ 1 million to a charitable foundation. She was married to TV presenter Jesse James. The actress is raising two adopted children.

