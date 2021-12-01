Sandra Bullock has changed beyond recognition for the premiere of her new film “Unforgiven”

The actress entered the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere of the Netflix project, in which she played the main role, in a revealing, shining jumpsuit that emphasizes her figure

In Sandra Bullock’s new project, drama streaming service Netflix “Unforgiven”, the actress had to use all her talent for maximum transformation. She plays a woman convicted of the murder of a police officer who spent 20 years in a colony and is trying to return to normal life after being released. By confession Bullock , this role went to her so hard that “Unforgiven” will be the last dramatic film in her career.

At the premiere of the tape in Los Angeles, the Oscar-winning actress appeared in a minimalist look from the Stella McCartney spring-summer 2022 collection, consisting of bodycon jumpsuit , and a black single-breasted blazer.

Sandra Bullock at Stella McCartney Unforgiven Premiere

Stella McCartney Spring / Summer 2022

Many fans noted on social networks that the image is so alien to Sandra Bullock that the actress is difficult to recognize the first time. However, despite the active discussions about the star’s release, it is worth noting its incredible relevance: catsuits are the favorite items of many fashion brands in the next season, including Saint Laurent, Balmain, and Lanvin.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Cruel Cowboy and 5 More Reasons to Watch the Dramatic Western “Reign of the Dog” on Netflix Read