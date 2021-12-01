Sandra Bullock showed off how to wear a jumpsuit on the red carpet

57-year-old actress chose an original look for the premiere of her drama “Unforgiven”

The other day Sandra Bullock, who rarely appears on the red carpet, appeared in a stunning outfit. For the premiere of the film “Unforgiven”, in which she played the main role, the actress chose a gold jumpsuit. Glamor writes about it.

57-year-old Sandra showed off her flawless figure in a gold jumpsuit embroidered with sequins from Stella McCartney, and complemented the look with a classic black blazer with satin lacquans, a small gold clutch and beige pumps, like those favored by Kate Middleton. And that perfectly lengthen your legs.

Sandra Bullock on the red carpet [+–]

Stylists have already named Sandra’s overalls the best find of the season. After all, thanks to the closed cut and high golf collar, it is ideal for cold winter weather. And the abundance of shining sequins makes it an appropriate evening dress that will definitely not go unnoticed on the red carpet.

Sandra Bullock on the red carpet [+–] Photo: Getty Images

Recall that the movie “Unforgiven” from Netflix, in which Bullock played the main role, tells the story of ex-inmate Ruth Slater, who, after being released from prison, is trying to find her younger sister.

Viola Davis, Vincent D’Onofrio, John Bernthal and others also starred in the film.

Trailer of the film “Unforgiven” [+–]

The film came out so dark that Bullock has already admitted that she now needs an antidote in the form of a role in a comedy.

“I will never act in dramas again. I am tied up with tragic stories. I just want to act in comedies and I come back to them. I will fight for roles in comedies and get the most out of them,” – said the actress on the podcast The Q Interview.

Fans of the actress have already noted that the comedy films Miss Congeniality, Cops in Skirts and Ocean’s Eight, which starred Bullock, came out great, so they are waiting for her return to the genre.