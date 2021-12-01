Selena Gomez and Chris Evans seem to be dating

Selena Gomez

You can’t hide anything from the fandom: fans of Selena Gomez suspect that the singer is having an affair with actor Chris Evans. To confirm their theory, fans conducted a whole investigation and even found some evidence of a possible connection between the stars. At the end of September, a message appeared on Twitter fan accounts that Chris followed Selena on Instagram. On October 1, they were allegedly spotted together outside a studio in Los Angeles, and a few days later leaving the same restaurant. Everything could be attributed to a new project, a common cause or just friendship, if one day in an interview Selena did not admit that she was crazy about Evans.

“I like Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute? He’s really cute, “Selena said on Watch What Happens Live in 2015. In response, host Andy Cohen mentioned that Chris’s brother Scott Evans was the bartender the week before. Selena replied, “Really? Just last week? Maybe it should have been. “

Chris Evans

Who knows, maybe the actor was thinking the same about Selena. Last year, he was credited with an affair with another famous actress, but now nothing is known about his personal life. We will follow the development of events.

Photo: Getty Images