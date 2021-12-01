Selena Gomez responded to accusations of singing to phonogram

Yesterday, December 8, CBS broadcast the Victoria’s Secret 2015 fashion show, which is traditionally remembered not only for the fashion show of stunningly beautiful models in swimsuits, but also for the incendiary performances of Ellie Golding, singer of The Weeknd and Selena Gomez. However, not all of the participants in the most ambitious lingerie show of the year delighted the public. There was also bewilderment – after the TV broadcast, many viewers accused Selena Gomez of singing to the soundtrack.

Selena Gomez performing on the Victoria’s Secret show

The conflict began after a photo of Selena, taken during the show, appeared on the official Victoria’s Secret Instagram page. One netizen wrote in the comments: “Is she really singing live?” Probably, the poor fellow did not expect that in this way he would unleash the wrath of Selena herself. Seeing his question, the singer did not hold back her emotions and wrote:

Damn right, I’m singing live!

The singer’s answer turned out to be unconvincing – after its publication, several dozen more users wrote unflattering comments about Selena’s performance. We invite you to form your opinion on the performance of Gomez by watching the video with her number on the Victoria’s Secret show.