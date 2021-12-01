Shiba Inu Price Rises 25% Following Kraken Listing Announcement

The American bitcoin exchange Kraken has announced the listing of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) meme token. The asset price has grown by about 25%.

The platform has opened the possibility of making deposits with a minimum amount of 373,000 SHIB. The launch of trading is scheduled for November 30, 2021 in pairs with the dollar and euro. Margin trading will not be available initially.

At the time of the publication of the announcement, the Shiba Inu rate was near the $ 0.0004 level and a few hours later reached the level of $ 0.00052. After the correction, the token continues to trade around $ 0.00049 – 45% below the all-time high recorded on October 28, 2021.

On November 1, the exchange reached out to supporters of the coin via Twitter:

Brian Hoffman [директор по продуктам] said that if this tweet gets 2000 likes, we will add SHIB to the listing tomorrow. But he doesn’t think you can do it. “

🐶 ♥ ️🐶 ♥ ️🐶 ♥ ️🐶 ♥ ️🐶@brianchoffman said if we get 2,000 likes we will list $ SHIB tomorrow – but he doesn’t think we can do it.#SHIBArmy where you at? 👇 👇 👇

💬 🔁 ♥ ️ – Kraken Exchange (@krakenfx) November 1, 2021

The post received 18,749 retweets, and the number of likes was 83,742.

The Kraken team said they “heard the Shiba Inu army clearly and distinctly,” but warned of the lengthy process of adding the asset to the platform.

As a reminder, a former employee NSA and CIA USA Edward Snowden explained why he treats doggy tokens like Dogecoin or Shiba Inu badly.

