Star squared: often confused celebrities – Stars

Of course, everyone knows the top stars, but just as often, even fans confuse many artists with each other, despite the fact that the celebrities themselves do not strive to resemble each other. Today we decided to recall the most famous representatives of show business, who are often hailed by a different name.

Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman

Probably, these girls are most often confused, although outwardly the actresses are very different from each other. The similarity of the stars was noticed not only by ordinary people, but also by film producers, who at one time offered Keira Knightley to play Portman’s double in a super successful franchise. By the way, no one understood that another actress was playing the double. Knightley is often confused with another Hollywood beauty – Daisy Ridley, which the actresses themselves, according to them, hardly take offense.

Vanessa Paradis and Lily-Rose Depp

Mom and daughter are so similar that many fans sometimes get confused in the photo. It is rather difficult to confuse women in life, given the large age difference, but on the covers of magazines and in photo shoots, young Depp is incredibly similar to her mother Vanessa at the same age. The main difference between the stars in the photo is the color of the eyes: Paradis boasts a magical green look, while Depp received a brown shade from her father. In addition, both celebrities are the face of the same fashion house.

Milla Jovovich and Linda Evangelista

Sometimes, leafing through the magazine, you can be surprised to find out how interestingly Milla Jovovich has changed over the last year … only then you read the caption to the photo, it turns out that this is not the star of the Fifth Element at all, but supermodel Linda Evangelista. The stars are so similar that sometimes, without clarification, you can simply get confused, given the fact that Milla and the model herself are in their free time from filming.

Ed Sheeran and Rupert Grint

The Harry Potter star has not been seen in major projects for almost ten years, but to this day the vast majority of people associate a red-haired guy with Ron Weasley, and nothing can be done about it. But there is another guy in Britain who is confused with the star of the franchise about a young wizard – musician Ed Sheeran. The artist himself admits that such confusion amuses him and he does not see any reason for indignation at all.