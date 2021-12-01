Stoltenberg denied Russia the right to have a sphere of influence

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance considers even the idea that Russia may have its own sphere of influence as unacceptable, since all its neighbors are sovereign states.

At a press conference following the meeting of the foreign ministers of the alliance countries, this is how he answered the question of whether the possible admission of Ukraine to NATO will expand the alliance into the historical sphere of Russia’s interests.

According to him, this means de facto recognition that “Russia can control what its neighbors do or do not do.” Stoltenberg added that “this is a world we don’t want to return to.” He recalled that in this world “big countries could impose restrictions on what sovereign independent nations could do.”

NATO Secretary General recalled that he himself is from Norway, which he called “a small country on the border with Russia.” As a result, he is very glad that the allies in the alliance “never respected the alleged right of Russia to establish its sphere of influence in the north.”

He has similar thoughts with regard to Ukraine. This country, as he said, is an independent sovereign with internationally recognized borders, which were guaranteed, among other things, by Russia.

In this regard, Stolenberg stressed that “the very idea that NATO’s support for an independent country” is a provocation against Russia is wrong. As a result, he pointed out that the alliance respects the decision of Ukraine, which hopes for membership in it. And only NATO member states should decide this, he said.

“Russia does not have the right to veto or vote on this issue, and also cannot try to establish its own sphere of interests,” the secretary general added.