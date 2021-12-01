Stoltenberg: NATO does not even accept the idea that Russia can have its own sphere of influence – International panorama

RIGA, December 1. / TASS /. NATO considers even the idea that Russia may have its own sphere of influence unacceptable, since all its neighbors are sovereign states. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated this on Wednesday at a press conference following the meeting of the foreign ministers of the alliance countries.

“The very formulation of the question reflects a thesis that should cause our suspicion and which is unacceptable. This is the thesis that Russia has a sphere of interests,” Stoltenberg said, answering the question of whether Ukraine’s possible admission to NATO would become an expansion of the alliance into the historical sphere of interests. Russia and whether it will lead to a new round of tension in Europe.

“It means de facto admitting that Russia can control what its neighbors do or don’t do. And this is a world we don’t want to return to. A world in which large countries could impose restrictions on what sovereign independent nations could do. Me himself from a small country on the border with Russia (Norway – TASS comment), and I am very glad that our NATO allies have never respected the alleged right of Russia to establish its sphere of influence in the north, and that Norway, as a small independent country, should or should not do “, – he continued

“And it’s the same with Ukraine,” he continued. “Ukraine is an independent sovereign country with internationally recognized borders, including guaranteed by the Russian Federation. These borders must be respected, including Donbass and Crimea as part of Ukraine. Therefore, the very idea that NATO’s support for an independent country is such a provocation [в отношении России], it is simply not true. NATO simply observes the will of the Ukrainian people, “he concluded.

“NATO fully respected the opinion of sovereign countries such as Poland or the Baltic states when they decided to join the alliance. We also respect the decision of Ukraine, which hopes for NATO membership, we have already stated [на саммите в Бухаресте в 2008 году], what [со временем] it will be able to become a NATO member, but it is, of course, for us, the NATO countries, to decide when it is ready for membership and meets the standards of the alliance. We are helping her on this path, “the Secretary General said.

“Russia does not have the right to veto or vote on this issue, and also cannot try to establish its own sphere of interests,” the secretary general concluded.

Support for Ukraine

NATO countries can use “financial and economic sanctions and political bans” against Russia if force is used in Ukraine, Stoltenberg said.

“NATO countries have a wide range of opportunities, including economic and financial sanctions and political bans,” he said.

At the same time, Stoltenberg recalled that “the principle of collective security applies only to NATO member states,” while the organization’s partners, for example Kiev, can only count on the support of the alliance.

According to the Secretary General, NATO will actively contribute to the creation of military capabilities of Ukraine and Georgia so that they can defend themselves.

“NATO will actively contribute to the creation of military capabilities of Ukraine and Georgia, which will provide them with the opportunity to defend themselves. We conduct exercises, provide information exchange, supply equipment, and also support the reform process,” Stoltenberg said.

Ukraine’s path to NATO

The NATO summit in Bucharest on April 3, 2008 refused to give Georgia and Ukraine Action Plans for membership in the alliance, instead adopting a political statement that these countries “will eventually become NATO members” when they meet all the criteria.

In the fall of 2008, Dmitry Rogozin, then Russia’s Permanent Representative to NATO, repeatedly stated that this decision of the alliance was perceived in Tbilisi as an encouragement for resolving Georgia’s territorial problems by force, which provoked an attack by the Georgian army on South Ossetia in August 2008 and forced Russia conduct a short operation to force Georgia to peace.

This conflict was a serious blow to relations between Russia and NATO, which at that time were viewed as a strategic partnership.