Strike Organizer Against Activision Blizzard Decides To Leave Company – Woman Concerns About Her Health | news

Jessica Gonzales, senior technical analyst at Activision Blizzard, has announced her decision to leave the company. The woman worked for about two years and is known for leading a strike against company management.

Health concerns were the reason for leaving, Gonzales said. She is going to move to a non-gaming company where she will take the position of a senior engineer. In her farewell letter, she addressed the head of the company, Bobby Kotik, with a call to leave the post. Gonzales emphasized that despite leaving the company, she will continue to support former colleagues and the movement to improve the internal culture of the publishing house in general. Some of the company’s employees stressed that with the departure of Gonzales, Activision Blizzard will lose one of the pillars, but stressed that her dismissal will not be the end of the movement.

Earlier it became known that Bobby Kitty is ready to consider a possible departure from the company if the problems are not resolved in the foreseeable future. At the same time, it is known that many employees will not be happy if the head of the company remains in his place. The Wall Street Journal has released a massive investigation into Bobby the Cat. It claims that the head of Activision Blizzard knew about harassment and discrimination in the company for many years, but stood up for the accused and withheld information.