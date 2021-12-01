https://ria.ru/20211201/boi-1761727417.html
Taliban announced the end of fighting with Iranian border guards
Clashes between the Taliban * (the movement is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) and Iranian border guards in the province of Nimroz on the border … RIA Novosti, 12/01/2021
in the world
Iran
UN
Afghanistan
MOSCOW, December 1 – RIA Novosti. Clashes between the Taliban * (the movement is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) and Iranian border guards in Nimroz province on the Afghan-Iranian border have ended, Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi told Tolo News. border guards, as a result of which they seized the Dust Mohammad checkpoint on the border with Iran. Iranian agency Tasnim reported that the clashes were caused by farmers who allegedly violated the border with Afghanistan. According to Karimi, clashes between the Taliban and Iranian border forces have already ended. He said no one was hurt as a result. * The organization is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities
Iran
Afghanistan
iran, un, afghanistan
