Tel Aviv named the most expensive city in the world to live

Photo author, Reuters Photo caption, This “takeoff” of Tel Aviv is largely attributed to the strengthening of the Israeli currency

Tel Aviv, Israel, ranked as the most expensive city to live in based on results researchconducted by the Economist Intelligence Unit, the analytical division of the Economist Group. Last year Tel Aviv was ranked fifth.

Also quite predictably, Zurich and Hong Kong were in the top ten (last year they shared the first place with Paris, and now they have moved up to 4th and 5th lines), followed by New York, Geneva, Copenhagen, Los Angeles and Osaka.

London took 17th place, gaining three points. Moscow is approximately in the middle of the list – at 96th place, but it entered the top ten cities with the most noticeable growth trends (the Russian capital rose by 10 lines in the ranking over the year).

Tehran became the record holder for takeoff (relative), where US sanctions increased the cost of living so much that the Iranian capital rose from 79th to 29th place in 12 months.

In total, the authors of the study compared the prices of goods and services in US dollars in 173 major cities. They concluded that, on average, local currency prices in the cities surveyed increased by 3.5% – the highest inflation rate recorded in the last 5 years. The most significant growth was in the transport sector – gasoline prices jumped 21% on average.

The rise of Tel Aviv is largely due to the strengthening of the Israeli currency – the shekel – against the dollar. A significant increase in prices (about 10%) for goods, primarily food products, also affected.

Tel Aviv ranked second in the cost of alcohol and transport, fifth in personal hygiene items, and sixth in terms of entertainment. And this despite the fact that the Economist’s calculations did not include the growth in the cost of housing.

“Tel Aviv will continue to rise in price, like the rest of the country,” Mayor Ron Huldai said in an interview with Haaretz newspaper. and so on, in Britain – London, Manchester, Liverpool. There you can always move to another city, the cost of living becomes too high. ”

Tel Aviv, he said, will soon face a real “explosion”.

The authors of the report note that the coronavirus pandemic continues to make significant adjustments to the ratings.

“While most of the world’s economies begin to recover as vaccinations continue to recover, there are still outbreaks in major cities around the world, prompting restrictive measures. In many cities, this is leading to supply disruptions and, as a result, to scarcity and rising prices.” , they write.

However, the Economist predicts that price increases should slow next year as central banks around the world begin to cautiously raise interest rates in an attempt to curb inflation.

The five most expensive cities

Tel Aviv

Paris

Singapore

Zurich

Hong Kong

Five cheapest cities