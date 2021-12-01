Tel Aviv named the most expensive city in the world to live

General view of a beach next to the Mediterranean Sea in Tel Aviv, Israel (1 November 2021)

Photo author, Reuters

Photo caption,

This “takeoff” of Tel Aviv is largely attributed to the strengthening of the Israeli currency

Tel Aviv, Israel, ranked as the most expensive city to live in based on results researchconducted by the Economist Intelligence Unit, the analytical division of the Economist Group. Last year Tel Aviv was ranked fifth.

Also quite predictably, Zurich and Hong Kong were in the top ten (last year they shared the first place with Paris, and now they have moved up to 4th and 5th lines), followed by New York, Geneva, Copenhagen, Los Angeles and Osaka.

London took 17th place, gaining three points. Moscow is approximately in the middle of the list – at 96th place, but it entered the top ten cities with the most noticeable growth trends (the Russian capital rose by 10 lines in the ranking over the year).

Tehran became the record holder for takeoff (relative), where US sanctions increased the cost of living so much that the Iranian capital rose from 79th to 29th place in 12 months.

