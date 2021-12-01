The bitcoin network transfers $ 880 million with a commission of $ 0.8 :: RBC.Crypto

The transaction was discovered by the Whale Alert bot, which monitors large movements of digital assets. Transfer of 15 thousand bitcoins took place between two unknown wallets

On November 30, 15 thousand bitcoins were transferred (about $ 880 million at the time of the transaction). The transfer fee was $ 0.8. Transaction discovered Whale Alert bot that monitors large movements of digital assets. The transfer took place between two unknown wallets.

This is not the largest transaction on the cryptocurrency network. In September took place translation over $ 2 billion worth of bitcoins with a commission of $ 0.78. The transfer of 44.6 thousand bitcoins was carried out from one unknown address to another.

The size of commissions in the bitcoin network depends on the workload of the blockchain. The fewer the number of transactions required for execution, the cheaper it is to conduct them.

