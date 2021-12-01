https://ria.ru/20211201/britantsy-1761676202.html
In Britain, a plan was revealed how the United States to attack Russia and not get back
The British were frightened by Putin’s words about red lines in relations with Ukraine – Russia news today
The words of President Vladimir Putin about the “red lines” in the situation with Ukraine caused a violent reaction among the readers of the British newspaper Daily Express. RIA Novosti, 12/01/2021
MOSCOW, December 1 – RIA Novosti. The words of President Vladimir Putin about the “red lines” in the situation with Ukraine caused a violent reaction among the readers of the British newspaper Daily Express. They shared their opinion on the media website. On the eve, Putin, speaking at the Russia Calling investment forum, expressed the hope that foreign strike complexes would not be deployed on the territory of the neighboring country. Otherwise, the flight time of missiles to Moscow will be reduced, and Russia will be forced to respond to a potential threat. The idea of deploying American missiles in close proximity to Moscow has excited the British. part of Ukraine, the approach time will be reduced to three to five minutes.In this case, the Russian leadership will have virtually no opportunity to hide in cover or give the order to retaliate.That is why the Americans want to take over Ukraine: because they want to attack Russia without fear of a threat retaliation, “- said one of the users.” President Putin has long been observing the expansion of NATO, his reaction is well understood by everyone, “- wrote a reader of the Daily Express. The focus of discussion in the comments shifted towards Ukraine and its government.” Is Ukraine worth it? because of her to start a third world war? No, “- shared his opinion of the British.” fall against a racist and corrupt state, and not arm it, “- concluded in the comments. Putin also said on Tuesday that Russia has successfully tested hypersonic weapons with a maximum speed of Mach nine.” Zircon “is the world’s first hypersonic cruise missile capable of for a long aerodynamic flight with maneuvering in the atmosphere using the thrust of its own engine. Its maximum speed reaches nine speeds of sound, the maximum firing range is thousands of kilometers. Zircon is capable of destroying both surface and ground targets. It is expected that serial deliveries of new missiles to the fleet will begin in 2022.
The idea of stationing American missiles in close proximity to Moscow excited the British.
“If the US manages to deploy missiles in Ukraine, especially if they manage to deploy them in eastern Ukraine, the approach time will be reduced to three to five minutes. In this case, the Russian leadership will have little opportunity to hide in cover or order a retaliatory strike. That is why the Americans want to take over Ukraine: because they want to attack Russia without fear of the threat of retaliation, “said one of the users.
“America has a public debt of $ 50 trillion, more than all other countries combined. The only way out is a new European war so that America can supply weapons there with great profit,” added another in response.
The focus of discussion in the comments shifted towards Ukraine and its government.
“Is Ukraine worth starting a third world war because of it? No,” the Briton shared his opinion.
“We must oppose the racist and corrupt state, not arm it,” they concluded in the comments.
Putin also said on Tuesday that Russia has successfully tested hypersonic weapons with a maximum speed of Mach nine.
The Zircon is the world’s first hypersonic cruise missile capable of continuous aerodynamic flight with maneuvering in the atmosphere using the thrust of its own engine. Its maximum speed reaches nine speeds of sound, the maximum firing range is thousands of kilometers. “Zircon” is capable of destroying both surface and ground targets.
It is expected that serial deliveries of new missiles to the fleet will begin in 2022.
