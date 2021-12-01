The doctor told how the “business cards” of the coronavirus have changed

https://ria.ru/20211201/koronavirus-1761679736.html

Has changed a lot: how to recognize the omicron-strain of coronavirus

COVID-19 has only two “business cards” left, said in an interview with Sputnik radio therapist, candidate of medical sciences Alexei Khukhrev. RIA Novosti, 01.12.2021

MOSCOW, December 1 – RIA Novosti. COVID-19 has only two business cards, said physician-in-chief, candidate of medical sciences Alexey Khukhrev in an interview with Sputnik radio. “The coronavirus has changed a lot. – this is either a prolonged course of temperature, or headaches, “he said. According to the doctor, COVID-19 patients rarely lose their sense of smell. These changes, in particular, affected the omicron strain. Nevertheless, as the specialist emphasized, such manifestations of coronavirus as upset stomach are still found. Earlier, as Bloomberg writes, a doctor from South Africa Unben Pillay described the symptoms of infection with the omicron strain coronavirus. According to him, the patients experienced a dry cough, as well as fever and body aches. The physician added that the manifestations of COVID-19 have become similar to the symptoms of influenza, and those infected with the new strain are mildly ill. The World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized the new strain B.1.1.529 as “of concern.” Experts suggest that it can be dangerous for those who have been ill and vaccinated, but admit that it is too early to draw final conclusions. The omicron strain was discovered at the end of November in Botswana and South Africa. The European Union and many countries, including Russia, have introduced a ban on entry from a number of African states.

