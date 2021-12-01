https://ria.ru/20211201/spravki-1761718635.html

The expert commented on the new procedure for issuing medical certificates for drivers

The expert commented on the new procedure for issuing medical certificates for drivers – Russia news today

The expert commented on the new procedure for issuing medical certificates for drivers

The new procedure for issuing medical certificates for drivers will have a positive effect on the control over those who were previously deprived of their rights and will help reduce the number of accidents, … RIA Novosti, 12/01/2021

2021-12-01T20: 01

2021-12-01T20: 01

2021-12-01T20: 01

society

Evgeniy Brun

auto

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/102853/38/1028533802_0:185:2981:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_8dc4a6945921f8f042dc257f1184747d.jpg

MOSCOW, December 1 – RIA Novosti. The new procedure for issuing medical certificates for drivers will have a positive effect on control over those who were previously deprived of their rights and will help reduce the number of accidents, said Evgeny Brun, chief freelance psychiatrist-narcologist of the Russian Ministry of Health. March 1, 2022. “We do not see any minuses. This will have a positive effect on the control of drivers who have been deprived of the right to drive and will be additionally examined, which in general will reduce the number of accidents, and will allow to strengthen the prevention of drug addiction diseases, since the drug treatment service will additionally to identify citizens with addiction to psychoactive substances and alcohol, “Brune told reporters.

https://ria.ru/20211130/simptom-1761370277.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/102853/38/1028533802_126-0:2857:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2c6572d513831d6a9635f2d36aa12b7a.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, evgeny brun, auto, russia