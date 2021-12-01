The hashrate of the first batch of the new Ethereum miner from Innosilicon was cut by 25%

The Chinese manufacturer Innosilicon has begun supplying the A11 Pro ASIC miner for Ethereum mining, but has reduced its announced hash rate by 25%. Writes about this The Block.

The company originally announced that the A11 Pro will deliver 2000 MH / s at 2500 watts. In this case, the efficiency of mining 1.25 W per 1 MH / s would be 30% times higher than the performance of existing devices for mining Ethereum.

However, based on the offers from distributors in China this week, the average hashrate of an ASIC will be 1500 MH / s with a power of 2350 watts. Efficiency of 1.56 W at 1 MH / s is 20% less than expected.

The ASIC Miner Value website also posted an announcement that at least the first batch of devices will have lower efficiency than previously announced.

The cost per unit of equipment in the PRC market varies from 170,000 to 180,000 yuan (about $ 27,000).

In March, Innosilicon reported that one of their employees organized unauthorized sales of the A11 Pro with a declared efficiency of 1.25 watts per 1 MH / s and delivery dates from April to August 2021. She was subsequently fired.

Fraud Alert There are recent police investigation involved in some fraud A11 pre-order sales activities. Please don’t pay to any account on A11 till further announcement. Bella Chen is fired and no longer with INNOSILICON. – Innosilicon Miner (@Inno_Miner) March 7, 2021

According to ASIC Miner Value calculations, the A11 Pro payback at the current Ethereum price and reduced hash rate will be from 8 to 10 months.

The previous model of the ASIC miner from Innosilicon A10 Pro has 7 GB of memory and a hash rate of up to 740 MH / s.

Recall that the manufacturer of mining equipment Bitmain hinted at the record Antminer E9 hash, which will change the “rules of the game” in Ethereum mining. Then it was reported that the efficiency of the new device will be comparable to “32 Nvidia RTX 3080 video cards” (about 3040 MH / s). The miner was released to the market in August.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the entire news feed, ForkLog – the most important news, infographics and opinions.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER