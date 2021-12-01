The main family man in Hollywood and an opponent of costumes. 8 Facts About Adam Sandler | Cinema

The popular US comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live kicked off Sandler’s career, but was fired in 1995. The actor admitted that he felt sad and angry that he was treated this way. There were rumors that the reason was the actor’s prank calls from the offices where the creators of the show lived.

In 2019, Sandler returned to the show with the ironic song “I was fired,” which contains the following lines: “NBC said I was finished, but then I grossed more than $ 4 billion at the box office, so I guess we can count that I won. “

Actor and comedian Chris Farley began working on Saturday Night Life at the same time as Sandler. They quickly became friends and participated in sketches together. Farley was fired around the same time. Despite a successful film career, he became drug addicted and died of an overdose in 1997.

In 2019, having returned to SNL for one issue, Sandler sang a song about a friend. The actor said that during rehearsals he could not get to the end of the text without tears.

Despite his popularity in Hollywood and his considerable age, the actor continues to wear wide shorts-panties and baggy T-shirts. Jennifer Aniston on the Ellen DeGeneres show told how Adam showed up like this for George Clooney’s dinner. The actor’s wife was dressed elegantly and thoughtfully, as always.

Sandler insists that he doesn’t like the costumes and that they just don’t fit. When he does put them on for the role, the dressers sigh in frustration.

Even the most vocal critics of Sandler’s comedic style agree that he is a great man. The actor’s kindness was praised by Pete Davidson, Paul Thomas Anderson, Dustin Hoffman and many others. He is a frequent contributor to charity events, and in 2007 donated a million dollars to a continuing education school he attended as a child.

Shot from the film “Love knocking down”

Paul Thomas Anderson announced at the 1999 Cannes Film Festival that he wants to direct Adam Sandler in his next film. The journalists laughed amicably, considering the statement a joke.

However, in 2002, Anderson took home an award for directing a film with a comedian in the lead role – “Knockdown Love.” Adam received a Golden Globe nomination and extremely positive reviews from critics. He has repeated the “dramatic” success more than once – for example, in “The Stories of the Mairowitz Family” and “Jewels Uncut”.

Shot from the movie Murder Mystery

Many critics praised Sandler’s gift for tragic roles and lamented that he wasted talent. However, the actor was always in a hurry to assure fans that he loves and will continue to make comedies.

Once he admitted that he chooses such locations for films where one could relax: “Mysterious Murder” was filmed in Italy, “50 First Kisses” – in Hawaii, and “Odnoklassniki” – at a picturesque lake. In addition, Sandler’s comedies have garnered a record number of views on Netflix.

The aspiring actor played guitar on the streets of New York to earn an extra twenty. On Saturday Night Live, Sandler performed humorous musical numbers. In 1993, he compiled them into an album that went platinum and was nominated for a Grammy.

The comedian’s four other albums were also successful. Songs are included in his stand-ups, and in films (“The Singer at the Wedding”). Adam claims that the guitar helps him cope with stage fright.