The Ministry of Economic Development published data on inflation in Russia

Inflation rose by 0.46% over the week

Photo: Denis Morgunov © URA.RU

news from the plot Economic crisis 2020-2021

As of November 29, the consumer price index was 8.38%. Thus, inflation in Russia accelerated to this figure, according to the review of the Ministry of Economic Development “ About the current price situation “.

“From 23 to 29 November, inflation was 0.46%. The main contribution was made by the rise in the cost of travel to Turkey by 55.2%. The growth in food prices slowed down to 0.24%. For non-food products – up to 0.17%, including due to a slowdown in the growth of prices for motor gasoline, ”the ministry said in its review.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that prices have risen in Russia under the influence of external factors. He also noted that food inflation in the Russian Federation is about 10%, reports LIFE. According to the head of state, it is important not only to eliminate the effects of inflation, “but also to act proactively, removing the factors that push the rise in prices,” adds the National News Service.