The Ministry of Emergency Situations equipped heating points on the Moscow highway. There is a traffic jam for the second day in a row due to the past snowfall

EMERCOM employees have equipped two heating points with hot tea on the Moskovskoe highway in St. Petersburg, since the drivers have been standing there in traffic jams for two days already. This was told in the administration of the Pushkin district.

There are frequent congestions on the Moskovskoye highway, but on November 30 the situation was aggravated by heavy snowfall. Social networks reported that traffic jams started there early in the morning. And on December 1, the townspeople had to walk along the cars standing in a traffic jam to get to work, eyewitnesses say.

Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Improvement Yegor Pashchenko told TV channel 78 that Avtodor is cleaning the snow on the Moskovskoye Highway, but Business Lines are responsible for the exits adjacent to the highway – and they allegedly perform their duties poorly. Business Lines noted that they did not receive any comments on this matter.

Morning December 1st. Photo: Nikita Kozlov