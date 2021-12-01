https://ria.ru/20211201/kuzbass-1761716507.html

The number of casualties at the Listvyazhnaya mine rises to 99

The number of victims at the Listvyazhnaya mine has grown to 99 – Russia news today

The number of casualties at the Listvyazhnaya mine rises to 99

The number of people injured at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass has grown to 99, the press service of the Kemerovo region government said. RIA Novosti, 01.12.2021

KEMEROVO, December 1 – RIA Novosti. The number of people injured at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kuzbass has grown to 99 people, according to the press service of the Kemerovo region government. In the morning of November 25, at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region, there was smoke, 285 people were underground. They managed to withdraw most of them, the mine rescuers went after the rest, but after a while they were recalled due to the threat of an explosion. The reason for the emergency, according to preliminary data, was a methane explosion. 51 people died: 46 miners and five mine rescuers.

