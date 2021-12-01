The State Department announced the preparation of a new package of US sanctions against Belarus – RBK

Photo: Irek Dorozanski / Polish Ministry of National Defense / Getty Images



The US, in cooperation with the EU, is preparing an additional package of sanctions against Belarus due to the migration crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border. This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during a briefing in Riga, the department was broadcasting on YouTube.

“We urge the regime to immediately stop using migrants as a political weapon,” Blinken said.

He noted that the sanctions are being prepared in “close coordination” with the European Union and other partners and allies. The US blames the official Minsk for “disregard” for human rights and democracy.

We are talking about the migration crisis, which worsened on the border of Belarus and Poland in early November, when several thousand refugees approached the barriers across the Belarusian territory. The migrants made several attempts to illegally cross the border, in particular, throwing stones at the Polish border guards. The Polish side used water cannons and tear gas against illegal migrants.