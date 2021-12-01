The State Duma found a replacement for QR codes

Sergei Mironov proposed to introduce testing of Russians

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

Due to the new omicron strain in Russia, it is worth introducing compulsory testing of citizens, because QR codes may not work due to the changed situation. This is the opinion of Sergei Mironov, head of the Just Russia – For Truth faction.

“The new Omicron strain has spread to dozens of countries, it is more infectious and may be resistant to existing coronavirus vaccines. Against this background, the whole idea with QR codes may turn out to be meaningless. You shouldn’t run into total coding, you need to look for new approaches in the fight against the virus, ”he wrote in his telegram channel.

Mironov also called the PCR testing of the population an alternative to QR codes. He is convinced that this method will be effective, but only in combination with others.

“Against the background of the emergence of new strains, vaccination should remain the most important, but not the only way to confront a pandemic. In Russia, it is urgent to introduce mass testing – on a regular and free basis. This is the only way we will be able to reliably and promptly identify the sick, ”added the deputy.

The Omicron strain was first discovered in Botswana and South Africa. It contains 32 mutations in the S-protein, which is responsible for infecting cells, writes the Federal News Agency. The main symptom of infection with the omicron-strain of coronavirus is severe fatigue, and not cough and snot at all, TV channel 360 reports. At the same time, the person continues to smell , adds Pravda.Ru. Symptoms of Omicron infection are very similar to those of the flu.