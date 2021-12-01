The State Duma responded to Nuland’s words about “unprecedented” sanctions against Russia | News | News

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Dmitry Novikov on Wednesday, December 1, in an interview with Duma TV, commented on the words of US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland that if Russia takes steps to destabilize Ukraine, “unprecedented” sanctions will be applied to it.

“So many sanctions of various kinds have already been announced that it is time for the West to understand that the potential of sanctions pressure has its limits and they have long since proved their ineffectiveness. A policy aimed at increasing mistrust, military-political, economic, personal pressure, only leads to an imbalance in the existing system of international security, ”he said.

The deputy noted that all sorts of accusations against the Russian Federation, including the situation with Ukraine, have been “sucked out of the finger”. According to Novikov, everything related to strengthening cooperation between Russia and Belarus, statements about Kiev’s non-compliance with the Minsk agreements, cannot be interpreted as a threat to any country.

“So far, all that we see is the formation of new threats against Russia, because the number and number of military contingents located near our borders is constantly growing, the militant rhetoric is intensifying. The same sanctions pressure has been constant for several years, so Nuland in this case, like her other colleagues in Washington, is turning the situation upside down. And instead of changing their minds, they are trying to declare Russia, Belarus or anyone else as extreme, ”the deputy concluded.

Earlier that day, the United States Undersecretary of State warned that if the Russian Federation takes steps to destabilize Ukraine, it will be subject to sanctions that “did not exist before.”

At the same time, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev, in an interview with Izvestia, noted that the North Atlantic Alliance is using assumptions about “Russian aggression” against Ukraine to justify its eastward advance. He stressed that Russia has repeatedly at all possible levels recorded its lack of any proactive offensive intentions in the Ukrainian direction.

Also on December 1, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the countries belonging to the military bloc could impose new sanctions against Russia in the event of the use of force in Ukraine. At the same time, he stressed that the principle of collective security applies only to the NATO countries, while the partners of the organization, for example Kiev, can only count on the support of the alliance.

On the eve, the press bureau of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of the Russian Federation stated that the United States and Great Britain are artificially creating hysteria in order to make Russia guilty of all troubles if Ukraine attacks Donbass. The SVR pointed out that in Europe today they do not see prospects in the transformation of Ukraine into a “civilized, predictable partner”.

On November 22, the American agency Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that, according to US intelligence, Russia could allegedly plan an attack on Ukraine in early 2022 and conduct it from three directions, including through Belarus. In turn, the CBS News television channel, citing sources, assured that such a threat allegedly grows with the approach of cold weather.

On the same day, the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that there was no tension on the border between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, Russian troops were moving on their territory.