The State Duma will listen to the new album of Oksimiron – Gazeta.Ru

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Culture Elena Drapeko in an interview with the radio station “Moscow Speaks” wished the rapper Oksimiron (real name Miron Fedorov) creative success.

On December 1, the musician’s new album will be released, and Drapeko expressed a desire to listen to it, as well as regret that she does not belong to the generation that listens to rappers. “But by virtue of my duties, as the president of the Coordinating Council of Artistic Unions of St. Petersburg, as a deputy of the State Duma in the Committee on Culture, of course, I follow what is happening, including in our musical world,” she said.

Elena Drapeko recalled that Oksimiron did not release new releases for a long time. “I wish him success, good luck and, of course, I will try to listen,” she said.

Earlier Drapeko also statedthat drug propaganda cannot be found in the lyrics of rappers Basta and Oksimiron.