https://ria.ru/20211201/sanktsii-1761730487.html

The United States promised to impose sanctions against Russia over Ukraine without hesitation

The United States promised to impose sanctions against Russia over Ukraine without hesitation – RIA Novosti, 12/01/2021

The United States promised to impose sanctions against Russia over Ukraine without hesitation

The White House made it clear that it will not hesitate to impose new sanctions against Russia in connection with Ukraine. RIA Novosti, 01.12.2021

2021-12-01T22: 23

2021-12-01T22: 23

2021-12-01T22: 42

in the world

Ukraine

USA

Russia

Kiev

NATO

anthony blinken

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0a/17/1581190667_0:150:3071:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_a2ef5fca9b3b9e7f822120fe5c9d008e.jpg

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 – RIA Novosti. The White House made it clear that it will not stop before introducing new sanctions against Russia in connection with Ukraine. “From the very beginning (of the work) of the current administration, we have demonstrated that we are ready to use a number of economic and other instruments in response to the harmful actions of Russia. Secretary of State (US Anthony Blinken) made it clear today that we will not hesitate in using these tools, but we will do it in close coordination with our partners and allies, “White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a briefing, answering a question on possible actions from Washington. against Russia in Ukraine. However, she added that she could not say anything on this topic in advance. The United States and other Western countries regularly accuse Russia of interfering in the affairs of neighboring countries, including Ukraine. For its part, Moscow denies these accusations, calling them groundless. The United States is in contact with Russia and Ukraine on the border situation, said White House spokesman Jen Psaki. Also at a press conference in the White House, Psaki said that the United States is ready to use sanctions instruments against Russia. “We are in direct contact with Ukrainians and Russians about what these instruments might be,” Psaki said. “We are in contact with Russian officials at various levels. We have clearly expressed our concerns about their threatening rhetoric and regarding reports of an increase in the number of troops on the border, “added Psaki. Russia denies accusations of the West of interfering in the affairs of neighboring countries, including Ukraine. Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged intensification of” aggressive actions “by Russia from borders of Ukraine. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone. Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the buildup of NATO forces in Europe. The Kremlin stressed that Russia poses no threat to anyone, but will not disregard actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.

https://ria.ru/20211201/sanktsii-1761694163.html

https://ria.ru/20211201/ukraina-1761661974.html

Ukraine

USA

Russia

Kiev

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0a/17/1581190667_188-0:2919:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4ea903953691fbb5c1a73f94ceb51cb1.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, ukraine, usa, russia, kiev, nato, anthony blinken