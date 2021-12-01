The Wolf of Wall Street calls Shiba Inu and Dogecoin useless

Former American broker Jordan Belfort, known as “The Wolf of Wall Street”, in a conversation with The Sun called the Shiba Inu and Dogecoin meme cryptocurrencies “useless and worthless.”

In his opinion, the creators of these projects use an unregulated market and should go to jail. He warned investors against buying such assets.

“I’m a blockchain fan, but there is a lot of bullshit, a lot of shitty coins that serve no purpose other than to separate people from their money,” Belfort said.

He also expressed confidence that regulation would benefit blue chips such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. The ex-broker expressed a similar opinion in July.

“My guess is that someone will end up being charged. […] The sooner the government intervenes, the better for the cryptocurrency, ”Belfort concluded.

Formerly ex-employee NSA and CIA Edward Snowden urged his Twitter followers to refrain from buying Shiba Inu. He later explained that he doesn’t like these tokens because of his bad sense of humor.

At the end of October, Shiba Inu entered the top ten cryptoassets in terms of capitalization with an indicator of $ 32.6 billion.On November 30, its price increased by 25% after the announcement of a listing on Kraken.

According to analysts, Dogecoin has proven to be a popular cryptocurrency by search queries in 23 US states.

Recall that in March, Belfort admitted that he was wrong about Bitcoin. He also predicted the rise in the rate of digital gold to $ 100,000.

The former broker later described himself as a “major XRP holder”.

Subscribe to the ForkLog YouTube channel!

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER