Ukraine asked the EU for additional financial assistance
Ukraine asked the EU for additional financial assistance – RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021
Ukraine asked the EU for additional financial assistance
Ukraine has asked the EU for additional financial assistance, Yuriy, the ombudsman for Ukraine’s public debt management, told Bloomberg … RIA Novosti, 02.12.2021
2021-12-02
2021-12-02T00: 42
2021-12-02T00: 43
MOSCOW, December 2 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine has asked the EU for additional financial assistance, Yuriy Butsa, the ombudsman for Ukraine’s public debt management, told Bloomberg that the administration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already begun negotiations with the EU on the amount of financial assistance and the conditions associated with the new loan package. Bloomberg notes that the new financial assistance package, given the scale of Ukraine’s commitments, will exceed 1.2 billion euros allocated over the past two years. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in mid-September 2020 signed a law on the ratification of a memorandum with the European Union on the provision of macro-financial assistance to Kiev in the amount of 1 , 2 billion euros to fight the coronavirus. The first tranche of 600 million euros was transferred in December 2020. The second tranche for the same amount was transferred in October. According to the European Commission, the outstanding amount of EU loans to Ukraine, issued under several macro-financial assistance programs, is 4.4 billion euros.
