Virologists assessed the words about the course of COVID-19 in those infected with the omicron strain – RBK

“There are panic reports that this strain will be more dangerous, will spread faster, but such conclusions cannot be drawn now, we need to wait for the data to appear, be patient,” he concluded.

WHO calls travel ban ineffective against omicron strain



Read on RBC Pro

The Omicron strain may be mild, but so far there is little data about it. Larisa Popovich, Director of the Institute of Health Economics, National Research University Higher School of Economics, supports Malyshev’s opinion.

“It is necessary to make a clear and clear comparison of contingents of the same disease level, some of which have a strain, for example,“ delta ”or“ gamma ”, and others“ omicron ”. We need to compare the behavior of the virus in the same groups of patients, ”she said.

She emphasized that mutations in the body of the virus either kill it (due to mutations, the virus’s ability to multiply decreases and it disappears), or increases its virulence (the ability to infect). “If a virus follows the path of increasing fatality, it quickly dies itself. Its ability to infect is the main “task” of the virus. He is not interested in killing the nutrient medium, ”explained Popovich.

Mutations in the omicron strain occurred in the same location as the delta strain, but there are more mutations, she said. With such a huge number of changes, the virus may be better “bind” to the cell surface, but is unlikely to be more fatal than “delta”, the expert believes.

“And although there is little information, according to the logic of things, any pandemic“ comes to naught ”precisely because of mutations. And I would like to hope that this mutation will benefit humanity, ”the specialist concluded.