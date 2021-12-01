Weapons sent from Ukraine to attack Russian base

President Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the closure of the channel for the smuggling of weapons from Ukraine to Belarus. As the KGB of Belarus found out, the weapons were intended to attack Lukashenka, the Russian military base and journalists, including RT correspondent Konstantin Pridybailo. Later, some forces wanted to arm the refugees from the camp on the border with Poland.

“That’s when they poured pesticides on people, that’s when they … well, they used weapons, that’s all. At least, a border conflict, and what it will result in is not clear. And good fellows from the KGB guys, they found an attempt to transfer weapons there when they plotted, “the Belarusian president said.

The refugees’ place of residence was taken under increased protection, because among the migrants there were people with combat experience in their countries.

“This arms traffic is already coming from Ukraine, this is a disaster,” Lukashenka said.

The President explained that “the organizers were … Americans and Belarusians who were detained in Moscow.”

Earlier, the KGB detained Sergei Sokolov while visiting a weapons cache. A criminal case was opened against him under the article “act of terrorism”, writes RIA Novosti.

The KGB said that foreign curators entrusted Sokolov with the task of equipping caches in Belarus containing firearms, ammunition and explosive devices.

Weapons and bombs were supposed to be used to carry out terrorist attacks by groups of extremists.

