Weekly inflation in Russia doubled because of Turkey – RBK

a number of goods and services, which occupy a high share in the consumption structure, showed outstripping rates of price growth: in particular, chicken eggs – by 1.11% per week, wheat flour – by 1.11%, televisions – by almost 1%, bread – by about 0.57%, sausages and wieners – by 0.51%.

An almost 1.6-fold increase in prices for tourist trips to Turkey was recorded after an increase of 4.7% a week earlier and only 0.5% two weeks ago. Since the beginning of the year, prices for travel to Turkey have increased by 89%.

In addition, according to Rosstat, the significant rise in prices in the last week of November was influenced by:

appreciation of the dollar and euro against the ruble by 2.1%;

accounting for the impact of price increases on goods and services not included in weekly price monitoring.

The weekly calculation of the consumer price index is carried out for a set of 106 goods and services. However, as explained in Rosstat, every last week of the month, the index is adjusted, aimed primarily at making more representative the accounting of services that are not sufficiently represented in the usual weekly monitoring. In the week of November 23-29, Rosstat took into account the impact of rising prices for household services, insurance, etc.

According to the forecast of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, updated in October, inflation at the end of the year will be 7.4%. In September, the department gave a more optimistic estimate – 5.8%. However, last week, the Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said that inflation by the end of the year could even exceed the level of 7.4%. “I would not like to say our assessments now, of course, there are working assessments. We do not exclude that 7.4%, the estimate may be exceeded, “Reshetnikov said at the briefing.

He added that the weakening of the ruble in recent days, as well as events in developing countries and the factor of Turkey, contribute to the acceleration of inflation. “Obviously, all this nervousness will be present in the coming weeks, the course will be weaker. And we will immediately see this in the acceleration of non-food inflation, on the one hand, and on the other hand, in the acceleration of services, ”the minister explained.