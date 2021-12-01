What is the difference between “omicron”, strains of coronavirus, variants of coronavirus, is there “omicron” in Russia, symptoms of “omicron”, November 2021 | 74.ru

Varvara Veretyuk lists that the omicron has already been identified in Great Britain, Germany, France, Belgium, Israel, Italy, Australia, Canada and Hong Kong, so she believes that it will appear in Russia within 2-3 weeks, if it has not already appeared.

– For example, in Holland, all passengers who arrived on November 26 from South Africa to Amsterdam were tested, the test turned out to be positive in 61 out of 600 passengers, the variant of the virus is still unknown. Russian scientists are also monitoring the situation, monitoring the variability of the coronavirus in our country, so be patient, the therapist advises.

Elena Bobyak believes that the likelihood that the omicron has already appeared in Russia is quite high:

– We just don’t know about it, because in Russia, research on virus mutations is not done as often as we would like. There is a global database to which all countries send sequences – complete genomic studies of the virus, so that you can track which strains are widespread where and where new ones appear. Not many updates come from Russia to this database. Therefore, it is quite possible that there is an omicron in Russia, but we do not know this yet. The inhabitants of the country actively flew to both South Africa and Hong Kong, so it is wrong to think that we do not have this option.

Andrey Pozdnyakov also notes the likelihood that the new strain is already in Russia:

– It was brought to Europe, including from Egypt, draw conclusions…

The chief physician of the network of multidisciplinary clinics for the whole family “1 + 1” also thinks that the omicron could have been brought from Egypt. Tatiana Ovsyannikova:

– The source of distribution, most likely, may be tourists who returned from Egypt, due to the “rather soft” control over those entering from abroad.

Virologist Sergey Netesov also notes that the “omicron” may well be in Russia, because it has been identified in 1/3 of European countries:

– There is very little information on it yet, but the WHO has already placed it in the highest category, because it causes disease in most patients in South Africa. But this is an unusual area in the world, because there is a high incidence of HIV. It is not yet possible to say which option it is, but I will not guess.