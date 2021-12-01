What Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and other stars look like on covers and in life: comparative photos

Photos in gloss often give rise to complexes in ordinary women. Even though fashion is now becoming more loyal to natural beauty, and magazines are using plus-size models in photo shoots, the stars do not want to refuse the services of retouchers.

And they can be understood: even a barely noticeable cellulite will cause a sensation in the network, and even numerous photos from training in the gym will not help “wash it off”. OBOZREVATEL decided to collect real photos of foreign celebrities, whose figures in life are far from the photoshopped ideal.

The famous singer and star of the movie “A Star is Born” loves to pose for the covers of Vogue, Elle and other glossy magazines. Her images in such photo shoots are bright and sometimes too frank. But in life, and especially on vacation, the beauty does not worry about excess fat in the waist area and perfect make-up.

The famous actress and one of the highest paid models of the 1990s and 2000s continues to shine on the covers of fashion magazines even now, although her figure is already far from the parameters of a supermodel. But despite this, 47-year-old Kate Moss retouchers continue to Photoshop to perfection.

This issue of the American magazine Paper was just snapped up. And all because of the cover with naked and thickly oiled up Kim Kardashian. At the time, Kim had recently given birth, and her waistline was different from what we saw on the pages of the magazine. In addition, the beauty had quite noticeable stretch marks on the pope, which we managed to “paint over” in the photograph.

In 2015, at that time, 57-year-old actress Sharon Stone decided to take a bold step – she starred completely naked for the September issue of the American Harper’s Bazaar. However, the readers of the magazine never saw the real figure of their beloved actress. The fact is that Stone’s sagging body was well made up, so she looked almost the same as it did 30 years ago.

The hot singer Beyoncé is adored by everyone due to the fact that she is not shy about her curvaceous forms. But for some reason, the editors of Vogue US magazine are sure that with a thin waist and thin arms, she is better. In life, the artist loves her full legs and wears dresses with high slits to the thigh on the red carpet.

Nicole Kidman, 53, is slowly losing the fight against aging, but the creators of Australia’s Marie Claire and Glamor magazine refuse to admit it. On these glossy covers, her wrinkles are not visible.

Kristen Stewart starred for Vanity Fair in 2019. The perfect face of the actress, chiseled cheekbones and expressive eyes looks at us from the cover. But fans of the Twilight star know that unhealthy diet and bad habits couldn’t allow 30-year-old Kristen’s skin to remain so perfect.

