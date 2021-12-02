13 main premieres of September. Films

Long-awaited “Dune” and “James Bond”, new horrors from James Wan and Neil Blomkamp, ​​Russian festival winners.

Summer is irrevocably gone, but there is good news: there are a lot of new films awaiting us in the fall. More than a dozen interesting premieres are planned for September alone. There are potential blockbusters, and Russian festival laureates, and horrors are different, and Nicolas Cage is again in something strange. There are, in short, plenty to choose from.

“Nefootball”

Sports drama by Maxim Sveshnikov (“257 reasons to live”) about women’s football. Yegor Koreshkov as coach, Lyubov Aksenova as captain. The film is unlikely to say a new word in the genre, but romance, hot views of Taganrog and women passionately kicking a ball are guaranteed.

from September 1

“Blockade Diary”

The most talked about film of the last MIFF, almost a year later, finally gets to wide distribution. It is based on the memoirs of the blockade, the diaries of Olga Berggolts, “The Blockade Book” by Daniil Granin and Ales Adamovich. On the screen – an uncompromising recreation of the first and most difficult winter in Leningrad surrounded by the Germans. You have to go and watch.

from 8 September

“Evil”

The mystical horror by James Wan, which is not another part of the “Conjuring” series, but is something completely original. Rather, there is nothing really so original here: the otherworldly essence is pursuing some woman, which is unseen. But no one knows how to shoot mystical horror films of this kind more beautiful and more effective than James Wan.

from September 9

“Dune”

One of the large-budget projects that were supposed to come out even when, but because of the pandemic, the premiere was postponed over and over again. A screen version of Frank Herbert’s “Dune” by Denis Villeneuve, with a bunch of stars, giant worms and other essential attributes. There is only one option: it must be stunningly cool, otherwise the audience, hungry and warmed up by promises from three boxes, will not forgive.

from September 16

“Prisoners of the land of ghosts”

Nicolas Cage is again in something extremely strange and extravagant. Moreover, they say, it is even stranger and more extravagant than everything that came before. The creators are predominantly Japanese, in particular Shion Sono (“Suicide Club”, “Revelation of Love”), and Cage plays a lone hero in an exploding suit, so the rumors should be trusted.

from September 16

“The Multiple Saints of Newark”

The full-length prequel to The Sopranos, starring James Gandolfini’s own son as the young Tony Soprano. Written by David Chase and Lawrence Conner and directed by Alan Taylor. All three named men once forged the cult glory of “The Sopranos” with their own hands, so you don’t have to worry about the quality. At least fans of the original will be satisfied.

from 23 September

“Milk”

A comedy by Karen Oganesyan about a woman from Kirovsk, who, thanks to the northern lights, gains the super ability to give magic milk. In the most literal sense. In the main role – Julia Peresild. With her for the company – Andrei Burkovsky, Gosha Kutsenko, penguins and Yuri Kolokolnikov in the role of a mammologist-exhibitionist.

from 23 September

“Ivan Denisovich”

A screen adaptation of Alexander Solzhenitsyn’s landmark work about one day of a Soviet prisoner from the block of Russian cinema Gleb Panfilov. Cinema is obviously not easy, but necessary. Ivan Denisovich Shukhov is played by Philip Yankovsky.

from 23 September

“Demonic”

Neil Blomkamp is again trying, if not to repeat the success of his “District 9”, then at least to build something more or less comparable. But he manages to come up with non-standard concepts incomparably better than to implement them. This time, during a pandemic, he quietly shot a horror about cyber exorcists. Well, let’s say it sounds attractive.

from 23 September

“A business”

Alexei German Jr. also made a movie when everything was closed due to a virus that was unleashing. The film based on the script by Maria Ogneva (“The Queen of Spades: Through the Looking Glass”) is set entirely in one set, which is due to the plot – the main character, a university teacher, is under house arrest. Recently “Delo” visited the Cannes Film Festival and opened the “Window to Europe”.

from 23 September

“Unclenching his fists”

The painting “Unclenching his fists” by Alexander Sokurov’s student Kira Kovalenko also visited Cannes. Moreover, in the same program as the work of Herman Jr. And she won. The family drama about overprotection won the Special Look jury, and now it will captivate ordinary viewers.

from 25 September

“No time to die”

It seems that the 25th James Bond movie has suffered the most from the pandemic and constant transfers. It got to the point that the company MGM, which owns the rights to the franchise, was sold to Amazon with giblets. But this, however, is not our problem. We are simple people, we should have already watched how zero-zero-seventh on a motorcycle jumps and saves the world, on the big screen, and then how much you can torment.

from September 30

“Gerda”

And one more Russian laureate of the international festival abroad. Not Cannes, however, but in Locarno which. The debutante actress Anastasia Krasovskaya took the prize in the Best Actress nomination there. And the film itself was praised not by anyone, but by Gaspar Noe. Krasovskaya plays a student dancing in a club to support herself and her mother. That is, not the most cheerful picture, I suppose. But “fantastically inspired,” according to Gaspar Noe.

from September 30