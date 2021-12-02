4 thousand cubic meters of snow were removed from the streets of Vladivostok at night (PHOTOS)

Last night, the road services of Vladivostok were clearing roads, passages to medical and social institutions, and bus stops. 4,290 cubic meters of snow were removed from city streets. For this, dump trucks of commercial enterprises were attracted, according to the mayor’s office.

The headquarters for the elimination of the consequences of bad weather said that the road service “Maintenance of urban areas” continues its work around the clock. During the day, employees of contractors with whom the city administration has signed contracts and the municipal enterprise “Roads of Vladivostok” are attracted to manually clear stairs and sidewalks.

Last night, motor graders, KamAZ trucks with dumps and tractors cleared the roads on Kharkovskaya, Vilkovo, Polyarnaya, Fadeev, Aleutskaya, Russkaya, Vostochny prospect, Tukhachevsky, Gamarnik, Oktyabrskaya, 4th Vostochny, Poletaev, Makovsky, Pirogov, 100th anniversary of Vladivostok avenue, Peter the Great, Pochtovoy Lane, Lugovoy, Svetlanskaya, Second, Ensign Komarov, Uborevich, Semyonovskaya, Bashidze, stops Vostochnaya Verf, Okatovaya, Burachka, Radiopribor and other addresses. Also, snow removal began from Oleg Koshevoy, Posyetskaya, Verkhneportova, Krygin, Okeansky prospect, Bestuzhev, Svetlanskaya.

Road services continue to clear passages to hospitals, schools, kindergartens, main roads and thoroughfares, public transport routes. Due to the large amount of snow that has fallen, it is not always possible to clear roads over the entire width of the carriageway.

As the workers themselves told the VL.ru correspondent, cleaning is also complicated by “surprises” from the drivers. They become like the cars themselves, still not dug out of the snowdrifts – some are not visible under the snow at all, they are found “by touch.” Snow chains are also an unpleasant “gift” for the services, which motorists have lost during the snow – they end up in the mechanisms of snowblowers.

Motorists are asked, if possible, not to use their own vehicles and not to park their cars in such a way that they interfere with other road users.

Today, during the day, work to eliminate the consequences of snowfall in the city continues. More than 330 people go out to clean stairs, viaducts, sidewalks, crossings and bus stops. Commercial organizations, volunteers, athletes and other caring citizens also come to their aid.