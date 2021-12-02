87 trucks will take out snow from Vladivostok at night, and 300 janitors will take to the streets in the morning – mayor’s office

On the evening of December 2, the heads of municipalities reported on the work done at a meeting of the headquarters for the elimination of the consequences of the disaster. The mayor of Vladivostok explained that 87 trucks will be left for snow removal at night – part of the equipment was provided by commercial enterprises. In the morning, 300 janitors will take over the stops and sidewalks. The head of the city separately noted that from 10:00 on Friday, parked cars that interfere with the cleaning of the streets will be evacuated to the parking lot.

According to the mayor of Vladivostok Konstantin Shestakov, in the regional capital is now continuing to eliminate the consequences of bad weather.

“Emergency issues on heat supply have all been resolved by 17:00. It is planned to complete work on the VPES line by 20:00. A map for the priority snow removal route has been drawn up. On the night of December 3, 87 trucks will work for the removal; several large enterprises, including ports, came to our aid at once. There will be enough equipment, we hope after the traffic flow decreases, conditionally from 23:00, we will be able to bring all the equipment to the streets, ”the mayor noted, adding that all medical institutions are provided with transit.

Snow removal equipment on the night of December 3 will pass along the central route – Svetlanskaya, Aleutskaya, Fontannaya streets, 1st Morskaya, Bestuzheva, Okeansky and Partizansky avenues. A site for the removal of precipitation is provided.

The second direction is a few streets, which have not been “punched out” today. Work on Nerchinskaya Street is nearing completion, work on Krasnoznamenny Lane and others will be carried out at night. We will remind, earlier VL.ru wrote that the third day after the snowfall, the Krasnoznamenny lane in the center of Vladivostok is covered with snow so that travel through it is virtually impossible.

“Tomorrow, about 300 people will additionally take to the streets, who will work at the bus stop pavilions and sidewalks to them,” added Konstantin Shestakov.

In addition, the authorities drew the attention of motorists to the fact that from 10:00 on December 3, work will begin to clear snow along the roads where the cars are parked. Those vehicles that will interfere with the removal and clearing of snow will be evacuated.

Note, according to the headquarters for the elimination of the consequences of the cyclone, all work to eliminate the consequences of bad weather in Primorye, related to energy, water and heat supply in the territories, should be completed by Friday morning, December 3. At present, precipitation in the region has practically stopped, the most significant negative consequence is snow roll on the roads – in Vladivostok, Ussuriysk, Krasnoarmeisky municipal district. To combat icy conditions in the region, more than 3 thousand tons of sand and salt mixture were prepared.

Flights to Terney, Kavalerovo, Dalnegorsk, intercity bus services to Khabarovsk, the village of Cheremshany, Dalnegorsk are still canceled, and due to weather conditions, the ferry service to Putyatin Island in the closed city of Fokino is not performed.

We will remind, from November 30 to December 1, a disaster struck Primorye – heavy precipitation fell in the form of snow and rain with an amount of 18 to 68 millimeters. Most of the consequences of a cyclone are in Olginsky district, Lazovsky district, Terneisky and Pozharsky districts. In Vladivostok, 24 mm of precipitation fell, which was 77% of the monthly norm. The wind in the city increased to 34 m / s. At the same time, residents of Vladivostok still suffer from the consequences of snowfall – on December 2, the streets were held down by traffic jams all day.