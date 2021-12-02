A chain of painful events: which signs of the zodiac will fall to the very bottom of suffering on December 4th

Horoscope. Photo: unsplash.com

Astrologers have named the signs of the zodiac, which will be most strongly and most painfully affected by the next solar eclipse on December 4. According to experts in the field of astrology, representatives of two constellations at once will fall under a chain reaction due to the Black Sun.

As experts on stars and planets clarify, eclipses are reboot points and carry a karmic connotation. Solar eclipses are directly related to the most fateful and important events in life. Often these are exactly the events that happen once or twice in a lifetime.

Usually, fateful events will occur at those signs with which the axis of eclipses enters a pair. This solar eclipse will be the last on the axis of the Sagittarius-Gemini signs. That is why the Black Sun will be most affected by Sagittarius and Gemini. Something critical has already happened to those born under these signs over the past year, since three eclipses have already passed in these signs recently. And the 4th of December will be the time for the final chord. Most of all, this will affect Sagittarius and Gemini, born in the period from December 2 to 6, and from June 2 to 6. Maybe they are facing a decisive test or an important decision.