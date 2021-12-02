A kilometer woman ran after the leopard who kidnapped her son and saved him with her bare hands – Gazeta.Ru

A resident of one of the Indian villages in the state of Madhya Pradesh ran for a kilometer, catching up with the leopard that kidnapped her eight-year-old son. According to the publication Jagran, the woman managed to save her son with her bare hands.

An Indian woman, along with her three children, lit a fire near the house to keep warm. At some point, the family was attacked by a leopard. He grabbed the eight-year-old boy in the teeth and ran in the direction of the forest.

It was hard for the leopard to escape pursuit with such a heavy burden. Having reached the forest, the predator sat down, squeezing the boy with its claws, but the mother was not taken aback and rushed at the leopard, snatching her son with her bare hands.

When rescue was near, the leopard attacked them again. Residents who came running from the village saved them from death. Hearing the noise and seeing the crowd, the animal fled.

A tribal woman named Kiran took on a leopard with her bare hands and snatched her 6-year-old son from its jaws in a bloody fight in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi. The strength of a mother is second to none. pic.twitter.com/rhHAmiqBNM – Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) December 1, 2021

