A new procedure for issuing medical certificates for drivers has been approved in Russia

Dmitry Kandinsky / vtomske.ru

On December 1, the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation approved a new procedure for passing a medical examination for drivers. The corresponding order has been published on the official portal of legal information.

The order comes into force on March 1, 2022. The new procedure for medical examination was approved for future drivers, those who want to return their rights after the revocation or expiration of the previous license.

The chief freelance specialist psychiatrist-narcologist of the Ministry of Health Yevgeny Brun explained to reporters that the new procedure provides for an increase in the volume of examinations for certain categories of drivers.

In particular, in order to restore a driver’s license after a deprivation or an injunction to drive a vehicle, the driver will have to undergo a drug and alcohol abuse test.

Recall that in 2019, the Ministry of Health issued an order to amend the procedure for compulsory medical examination of drivers. The changes involved additional tests for drugs and alcohol abuse. Due to the upcoming price hike, long queues have formed in drug treatment dispensaries throughout the country (including in Tomsk).

The order was supposed to enter into force in November 2019, but it was postponed. In parallel, President Vladimir Putin criticized the innovations. He called the new order of medical examination “rubbish” and noted that the introduction of additional tests for drugs should be introduced in stages and “wisely.”