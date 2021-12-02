A politician born out of his own body: the story of the first transgender woman minister

“I was about three years old when I realized that there was a mistake. Living in someone else’s body means distance yourself from it. Being naked in front of others is terrible. Imagine taking a shower in the wrong locker room for twelve years, ”Lina Axelsson Kilblom told Swedish Icakuriren in 2018.

Lina Axelsson Kilblom. Photo: Facebook

Lina Axelsson Kilblom was born in the body of a boy, but already in childhood she realized that she felt like a girl. “I really had to think. I learned to understand my surroundings in order to see how much I can be myself in every situation, ”she says. When she began to explain to her friends that she was not at all the boy she looked like, but a girl, it became clear to her that this needed to be hidden.

This was helped by moving to the city from the village, where Kilblom studied in elementary school. “The middle school was in the city, and when I went there, no one knew who I was. I experimented and wore weird clothes that couldn’t be gender, including a homemade sailor suit, ”she says. And at the age of 13, Kilblom read an article about transgender people and the possibility of transition. After that, Kilblom calls his life “a rather long journey, in which it was important to believe in your vision.”

From dyslexia to sterilization

Life in a strange body was not the only problem for the schoolgirl Kilblom. Dyslexia interfered with her studies. However, Kilblom has proven to herself that any problem can be dealt with. In high school, Kilblom wanted to study science, but she had problems with math. As a result, she spent the whole summer reading math books. And she received the highest mark, says her biography the newspaper Göteborgs-Posten. “Then I realized that you can change yourself. You need will and you need to believe that this is possible, ”says Lina. She believes that it’s not about talent, but about self-confidence.

Kilblom says it was difficult to have dyslexia and self-awareness at school as trans. “There were too many things that were perceived as bad. [Но] I fought and got good grades, ”she says.

At 18, she began consulting with a psychiatrist, who told her that he saw no obstacles to her transgender transition. But according to Swedish law, she had to undergo sterilization “so as not to pass on her genes” (the law on forced sterilization was canceled in 2013). Kilblom did this and completed the transition by age 25.

Transgender politician

Kilblom earned her BA in Law from Uppsala University. At first she worked as a lawyer, then became a teacher, got married and, together with her husband, adopted two children. In 2011, at the age of 41, Kilblom became the headmaster of a school in the Swedish city of Södertälje. Children from poor families and families of immigrants studied here. The work became a challenge for the future politician. “I want everyone to feel ‘wow, this is possible!’ With that feeling, nothing can stop you, ”says Kilblom. She wrote a book about her work at school. In it, she urges “to focus on students who are at risk of not getting good grades, to show that they believe in them, and to get them to change their self-image.”

In 2012, the documentary series “Rectors” was released in Sweden, one of the main characters of which was Kilbl. She talked about how she struggled with poor student performance as headmaster. “If a student has gaps in math, you forget about everything and give a lot of math. When the school changes according to the needs of the students, they know that you believe in them, ”she says.

Kilblom publicly spoke about her transition only in 2015 in a book entitled “Will you love me now?” “Now I’ve lived half my life with a new identity and I think how well it turned out,” says Kilblom. But overall, she notes, what matters most is what your gender is when you’re young. In her opinion, the older a person becomes, the less he feels that identity lies only in the issue of gender.

In 2018, Lina Axelsson Kilblom headed the Department of Education, Culture and Leisure in the city of Nynashamn (near Stockholm), and three years later she became Minister of Education in the government of Magdalena Andersson. Upon her appointment, Kilblom promised to “take with her the conviction that every child can do well in school.”

She herself does not attach importance to her transgenderness. “It doesn’t matter so much, but it’s important for me and many others who are experiencing similar difficulties,” she said in an interview with Swedish Radio. “But if I can be even a little bit a role model or a pioneer, I’ll be happy.”